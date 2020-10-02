1/1
Gladys B. Dorty
{ "" }
Gladys B. Dorty

Shippensburg - Gladys B. Dorty, age 99, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Laurel Lake Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was born February 17, 1921 in Mercersburg, PA, to the daughter of the late Chester and Lillie (Hornbaker) Creager.

Gladys was employed by Dairy Farm in Willow Hill, PA for 41 years. She was a member of the Newburg First Church of God. Her hobbies included arts and crafts, reading, painting, and gardening, especially when it came to her flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Duane Dorty of California, and Walter Dorty (Linda) of Shippensburg; daughter, Fern (Fred) Johnson of Spring Run; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 1988, George Dorty; daughter, Esther Johnson; two brothers and three sisters.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Public Viewing will be held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, October 8 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr.., Shippensburg with Pastor Jim Moss, Jr. officiating. A Reception will follow the service from 11:00 AM -12:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made in Gladys's memory to the Newburg First Church of God, 260 Newburg Road, Newburg, PA. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
