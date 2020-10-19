1/1
Gladys D. Carter

Scotland, PA - Gladys D. Carter, age 92, of Scotland, PA passed away on October 18th, 2020.

Born July 9, 1928 in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Grace and Harry R. Diller.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Chambersburg and WELCA. She was treasurer of Norland Garden Club for many years.

She owned and operated Roselawn Motel for 20 years and worked at Bon-Ton for 10 years.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Diller. She was preceded in death by seven siblings.

She is survived by two daughters- Coleen Tabler (husband Ed) and Rhonda George (husband Jeryl) as well as five grandchildren- Lindsay Baker, Aaron George, Megan George, Jennifer Canna and James Tabler. In addition, she is survived by 7 great grandchildren, who provided great joy to her in the last years of her life- Sophia, Lily and Caroline Baker, Elijah and Ruth George, Adeline Canna and Sterling Tabler.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Holland, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arthritis Foundation, 4811 Jonestown Rd. #230, Harrisburg, PA 17109.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
