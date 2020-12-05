Gladys L. Buckwalter
Chambersburg, PA - Gladys L. Buckwalter, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Menno Haven Brookview Nursing Home. Born March 11, 1934, in Marion, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Catherine Louise Eshleman Lehman.
Mrs. Buckwalter was a 1956 graduate of Eastern Mennonite College, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a member of the Marion Mennonite Church, and served with the Menno Haven Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with her family.
Surviving is one son, Gregg Buckwalter (wife Wendy) of Greencastle, PA, three grandchildren, Katie, David, and Lauren Buckwalter, and one sister, Dorothy Kreider of Harrisonburg, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Galen Buckwalter in 2009.
Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.