1/
Gladys L. Buckwalter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys L. Buckwalter

Chambersburg, PA - Gladys L. Buckwalter, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Menno Haven Brookview Nursing Home. Born March 11, 1934, in Marion, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Catherine Louise Eshleman Lehman.

Mrs. Buckwalter was a 1956 graduate of Eastern Mennonite College, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a member of the Marion Mennonite Church, and served with the Menno Haven Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with her family.

Surviving is one son, Gregg Buckwalter (wife Wendy) of Greencastle, PA, three grandchildren, Katie, David, and Lauren Buckwalter, and one sister, Dorothy Kreider of Harrisonburg, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Galen Buckwalter in 2009.

Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved