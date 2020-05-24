|
Gladys L. Leininger
Gladys L. Leininger, 91 peacefully passed away May 18th at the Chambersburg hospital. Gladys was born October 29th 1929 in Marion, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Pearl Stumbaugh. Gladys was married sixty five years to the late Donald C. Leininger. Gladys is survived by two daughters; Becky A. Hudson and husband Michael, and Kristy J. Johns and husband Darwin. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jamie McCabe, Kelly Elliott, Sean Hudson and wife Lindsey, their daughter Ava, Alec Hudson, Drew Hudson, Art Morey, and Amy Morey. Gladys also has three Great Grandchildren, Heather Pittman and Josh Pittman, and Ava Hudson. Three great great grandchildren, Zoey, Connor and Bryor Seier. Gladys cherished each moment she spent with her family. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by two daughters, Jenny L. Fife and Kim M. Vanscyoc. Sisters, Edna Stoner, Mildred Sleighter, Catherine Cordell and Ruth College, two brothers, Ralph Stumbaugh and John Stumbaugh. She enjoyed spending time on the back porch with Don and the grandchildren. She loved animals, especially her kitties. In earlier years, Don and Gladys belonged to Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church. Gladys worked at Letterkenny in ammunitions, She will be greatly missed. There will be no service.
Published in Public Opinion from May 24 to May 25, 2020