|
|
Gladys M. Mull
Chambersburg, PA - Gladys Marie (Ferry) Mull, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Harrisburg Pinnacle Hospital. Born in Chambersburg PA on July 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Donald William & Isabel Leedy Ferry.
Gladys was a 1954 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. She was an active member of Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chambersburg, since 1963, where she was a choir member, president of her Sunday School class, council member, and served on many committees. She was also a lifetime member of the Chambersburg VFW Post 1599. Gladys was employed by the former Stanley Co. for 21 1/2 years as a seamstress and a floor supervisor. She was later employed by Strickler Insurance Agency as an agent in Personal Lines, where she retired in July of 1997 after working there 22 years. After retirement, Gladys worked 2 years at SpiriTrust as a Personal Care Assistant. She volunteered at the Capital Theater, SpiriTrust and Dress to-a-tee for several years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and playing solitaire.
Surviving are two children, Samuel A. Mull, wife, Becky of Chambersburg and Kimberly I. Diehl of Westminster, MD; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, a sister, Doris Barnes (husband Gerald) and a sister-in-law, Esther Gift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard E. Mull three siblings, Robert Ferry, Donald Ferry, and Betty (Ferry) Wilson; a son-in-law, Sidney Diehl; and grandson, John Kindall.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Rev. William B. Nienstedt and Rev. Mike Allwein will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019