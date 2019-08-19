Services
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paradise Mennonite Church
19516 Air View Rd.
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradise Mennonite Church
19516 Air View Rd.
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paradise Mennonite Church
19516 Air View Rd.
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Paradise Mennonite Church
19516 Air View Rd.
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Eby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Ira Eby


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Ira Eby Obituary
Glen Ira Eby

State Line - Glen Ira Eby, age 90, a resident of the Maugansville Mennonite Home and formerly of State Line, PA, passed away Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, at the Home.

Born July 24, 1929, in Chambersburg, PA., he was the son of the late Ira and the late Lydia (Lehman) Eby. He was married to the late Naomi (Martin) Eby on November 2, 1951.

Glen was a farmer. He was a member of the Paradise Mennonite Church of Hagerstown, MD.

Surviving family are his children Daniel L. Eby and wife Helen of Greencastle, PA; Edwin R. Eby and wife Lois of Greencastle, PA; Roger D. Eby and wife Ruth Ann of Westminster, MD; Suellen M. Martin and husband Ivan E. of Hagerstown, MD; Barbara Jean Martin and husband Dale V. of Craig, CO; one son-in-law, Carl R. Martin of Waynesboro, PA; forty grandchildren; one hundred fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Louise (Eby) Martin of Hagerstown, MD, and Dorothy (Eby, Martin) Schrock of Ickesburg, PA; and one brother J. Elden Eby and wife Marie of Chambersburg, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, a daughter Sara Louise Martin, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 AM, at the Paradise Mennonite Church, 19516 Air View Rd., Hagerstown, MD, with the Paradise Mennonite Church ministry officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, August 21, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Thursday. The family requests that flowers be omitted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now