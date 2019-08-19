|
Glen Ira Eby
State Line - Glen Ira Eby, age 90, a resident of the Maugansville Mennonite Home and formerly of State Line, PA, passed away Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, at the Home.
Born July 24, 1929, in Chambersburg, PA., he was the son of the late Ira and the late Lydia (Lehman) Eby. He was married to the late Naomi (Martin) Eby on November 2, 1951.
Glen was a farmer. He was a member of the Paradise Mennonite Church of Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving family are his children Daniel L. Eby and wife Helen of Greencastle, PA; Edwin R. Eby and wife Lois of Greencastle, PA; Roger D. Eby and wife Ruth Ann of Westminster, MD; Suellen M. Martin and husband Ivan E. of Hagerstown, MD; Barbara Jean Martin and husband Dale V. of Craig, CO; one son-in-law, Carl R. Martin of Waynesboro, PA; forty grandchildren; one hundred fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Louise (Eby) Martin of Hagerstown, MD, and Dorothy (Eby, Martin) Schrock of Ickesburg, PA; and one brother J. Elden Eby and wife Marie of Chambersburg, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, a daughter Sara Louise Martin, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 AM, at the Paradise Mennonite Church, 19516 Air View Rd., Hagerstown, MD, with the Paradise Mennonite Church ministry officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, August 21, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Thursday. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 19, 2019