Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawns Memorial Gardens
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Chambersburg - Glen P. Baer, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 9, 1940 in Newburg, PA, he was a son of the late Paul and Harriett Tosten Baer. Glen retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after thirty years of service. Following his retirement he enjoyed driving cars for Shively Motors and working part-time at NAPA in Chambersburg. He was a member of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and watching old western movies.

Glen is survived by his wife, Sandra Zimmerman Baer, whom he married November 2, 1996; two daughters, Sherry Domer (Jason) of Forest Grove, OR and Christine Anderson (Lance) of Greencastle, PA; three step-sons, John Lehrian of Tennessee, David Lehrian (Kelly) of California; and Matthew Lehrian (Angel) of Pittsburg, PA; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; a step-great-grandson; and his brother, Donald Baer of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Stevens and Mary Ellen Baer and two brothers, Floyd "Pete" and Ronald "Yogi" Baer.

A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions in Glen's memory may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 30, 2019
