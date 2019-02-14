|
|
Glenda (Truax) Cramer
Newburg - Glenda (Truax) Cramer, 81, of Newburg, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, February 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born February 8, 1938 in Burnt Cabins, Glenda was a daughter of the late Charles Lee and Beulah M. Naugle Truax.
Glenda was a 1955 graduate of the Forbes High School, Hustontown. She married Carl L. Cramer on February 16, 1957. Carl preceded her in death on May 26, 2014. Glenda retired as a Postmaster at the United States Postal Service on December 16, 1976.
She was a member of the Newburg United Methodist Church, Rebekah Lodge #100, Fort Morris Chapter #3324, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the following: Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Company, Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223 and the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post #6168. For many years Glenda was on the Newburg Election Board.
In addition to her husband, Glenda was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley R. Fisher in 2010 and Caroline A. Bricker in 2014.
Glenda is survived by four children, Curtis L. Cramer and his wife Catherine, Leigh R. Fogelsanger and her companion Joe Loy, Michael Cramer and his wife Wendy and Matthew Cramer and his wife Kimberly; seven grandchildren, Chuck Halter and his fiancé Kasey, Ryan Halter and his wife Amanda, Frank Fogelsanger and his wife Ginger, Andrew Cramer and his wife Alicia, Jennifer Cramer, Alexis Cramer and Cameron Cramer; and eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Chase, Blake, Grayson, Hadley, Lucy, Nolan and Jack.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 12 noon in the Newburg United Methodist Church with The Rev. Judi Herrold officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive relatives and friends Monday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Carl L. and Glenda T. Cramer Charitable Foundation, 4755 Linglestown Road, Suite 204, Harrisburg, PA 17112. The foundation was established to provide support for the Newburg and Shippensburg Communities.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 14, 2019