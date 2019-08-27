|
|
Glenn A. Hensel
Chambersburg - Glenn A. Hensel, 97, a resident of Menno Village, passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born March 12, 1922 in York County, PA, he was a son of the late Charles C. and Rachel H. Snoke Hensel. His beloved wife of 72 years, Ilona M. Hensel, whom he married on June 3, 1944, preceded him in death on December 23, 2016.
Glenn grew up on a farm in Dauphin County, PA. He graduated from Lower Paxton High School in 1939 as class valedictorian. He attended Messiah Bible College in Grantham, PA for one year where he met his future wife, Ilona. During World War II Glenn served as a conscientious objector in CPS camps in several National Parks. He completed his bachelor's degree on June 1, 1949 at Beulah College in Upland, CA. While attending Beulah College, Glenn served as a pastor in Alta Loma, CA. He then taught at Jabbok Bible School in Thomas, OK for two years before moving to Harrisburg, PA. Glenn worked as a door-to-door Fuller Brush salesman for several years, during which time he became an ordained Brethren In Christ minister in April of 1952. He pastored at the Messiah Home Chapel in Harrisburg, PA part-time before becoming the full-time pastor there. During his ministerial career he also pastored in Brethren In Christ churches in Abilene, KS, Pleasant Hill, OH, DeRossett, TN, and lastly at Millerfields, KY. Glenn and Ilona retired and returned to Central PA where they lived in several locations during 12 years of voluntary service for Brethren In Christ World Missions. They moved to Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA on August 3, 2003.
He is survived by three sons, Bertram (wife Shirley), Clifton (wife Margaret), and Paul (wife Janet); a daughter, Janice Martin (husband Lyle); 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Glenn was preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, David, John and Earl Hensel; and five sisters, Elizabeth Hoffman, Florence Davis, Grace Rutt, Anna Mary Thrush and Esther Thrush.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the West Side Brethren In Christ Church, 2665 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor James Sollenberger will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Brethren In Christ US, 431 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17055 and designated for Brethren In Christ World Missions. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 27, 2019