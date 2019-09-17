|
Glenn Albert Webber
Chambersburg - Glenn Albert Webber, 77, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born May 14, 1942 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Albert C. and Mary E. Davis Webber. Glenn graduated from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1960. He was employed with Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2002. He promoted gospel concerts from 1968 through 2017. He was a member of St. James United Brethren Church and Marion Mennonite Church and was very active with the Franklin County Sunday School Association. Glenn was responsible for starting the Sunday Evening Vesper Services for the Franklin County Fair and at the CASHS Alumni Game Fun Night. His hobbies included promoting gospel music and playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Osterman Webber; sister, Mildred L. Webber Carter; daughter Kimberly S. Webber Shatzer (Thomas); son Kevin G. Webber (Tammy Warden); two step-children, Angela R. Laird Davis (Timothy) and Jesse D. Laird IV (Beth Ashburn); twenty grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Webber Smith, Alice Lorraine Webber Christman, and Ruby J. Webber Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sunday School Association, 5915 Fox Street, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 17, 2019