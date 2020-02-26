|
|
Glenn Alexander Reasner
Fayetteville - Glenn A. "Cuz" Reasner, 89, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on February 25, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 8:00-10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. See full obituary at www.geiselfuneralhome.com where condolences and memories can be shared on his Book of Memories page.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020