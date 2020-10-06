1/1
Glenn Bricker
1927 - 2020
Glenn Bricker

Chambersburg - Glenn A. (Friday) Bricker, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on August 18, 1927 in Hagerstown, Maryland to John and Cora (Weller) Bricker. He served in the US Navy during WWII and then re-enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Glenn loved football, especially Penn State Football, NASCAR racing, and traveling with friends during his retirement years.

Glenn is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Verda Bricker and their four children: Jeffrey (husband of Debbie) Bricker of Chambersburg, Melanie (wife of Richard) Frazier of Milford, Ohio, Jennifer (wife of Douglas) Bond of Goshen, Ohio, and Rebecca (wife of Michael) Essis of Chambersburg. He is survived by six grandchildren: Ashley Frazier, Adrienne Bullard, Chad Bond, Victoria Martin, Cassandra Essis, and Madalyn Essis. He also has four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter J. Bricker.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Chambersburg Mennonite Church with Rev. Norman Blowers and Rev. Jeffrey Stratton officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Brechbill Cemetery, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
