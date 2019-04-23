Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambersburg Mennonite Church
1800 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chambersburg Mennonite Church
1800 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambersburg Mennonite Church
1800 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
Waynesboro, PA - Glenn D. Showalter, age 88, of Quincy Village and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Chambersburg Hospital on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born October 12, 1930, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Amos T. and Rhoda Shank Showalter.

In Glenn's early life he worked as a farmer and in agricultural sales. Glenn had later worked at Cove Valley Camp, and Shalom Christian Academy. He was a member of the Chambersburg Mennonite Church, where he had served in many capacities. Glenn was a volunteer for the Cumberland Valley Relief Center, Mennonite Disaster Service, and Rock Hill Mennonite Church. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and family camping at Cove Valley.

Family members include four children, Fern (Edward) Horst of Chambersburg, Eldon (Jean) Showalter of Waynesboro, Darrel (Karen) Showalter of Greencastle, and Phyllis Showalter of York, PA; eight grandchildren, the late Kevin Horst and wife, Lisa, Laura (Rodney) Martin, Wanda (Paul) Schlabach, Duane (Malisa) Horst, Brett (Lauren) Showalter, Erin (David) Carter, Tony (Kristen) Showalter, Kelly (Eric) Alleman; and 27 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and grandson, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elinor M. Crider Showalter, who passed away on December 2, 2016, and nine siblings, Anna Martin, Naomi Eby, Ethel Lehman, Mary Horst, Mabel Martin, and Preston, Adin, Harvey and Paul Showalter.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5-8 PM and on Friday one hour prior to the service at the Chambersburg Mennonite Church 1800 Philadelphia Ave. Chambersburg, PA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Chambersburg Mennonite Church 1800 Philadelphia Ave. Chambersburg with Rev. Jerry Roth and Rev. David Carter officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Cumberland Valley Relief Center 4225 Molly Pitcher Hwy. South Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 23, 2019
