Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
1944 - 2019
Glenn E. Kimple Obituary
Glenn E. Kimple

Chambersburg - Glenn E. Kimple, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. Born June 19, 1944 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Elmond J. and Carrie L. McCleary Kimple.

Glenn was a 1962 graduate of CASHS. A US Army veteran, Glenn served honorably during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Ken Shadle Aluminum, Manitowoc Cranes, and most recently at Beck Manufacturing for 13 years. Glenn enjoyed riding horses, attending rodeos and served as a judge for Quarter Horses at several local shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret "Peggy" Beaver Kimple, whom he married on June 14, 1975; his son, Jeffrey L. Kimple and wife Bobbi of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Kyla, Jared and Jacob Kimple; three siblings, Joyce Fisher and husband Larry of St. Thomas, Carolyn Horton of Chambersburg, and Donald Kimple of Chambersburg; sister-in-law, Brenda Bailey of Chambersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda and Curt Myers.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Murray B. Stevens will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
