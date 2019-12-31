Services
Myerstown - Glenn I. Hess passed away at his home near Myerstown, PA on Saturday, 12/28/2019 after battling ALS.

Glenn I. Hess was born to Stine and Ann (Byers) on May 1, 1941. He grew up on the family farm near Greencastle, PA and attended grade school at Brown's Mill where he made life-long friends. He attended Greencastle-Antrim High School where he graduated in 1959. He went on to school at Messiah College where he met his wife Barbara Steele. They were married in 1961. After graduating, Glenn worked for Giant Super Markets in Carlisle, later transferring to Chambersburg Giant. Glenn then accepted a position with Christian Light Bookstore, where he was manager of the Waynesboro Store, later the Lebanon Store and then District Manager for a total of 25 years until his retirement. After retirement he was employed by DaySpring Greeting Card Company for 10 years, followed by the Good Samaritan Hospital, where he drove the employee shuttle bus for 14 years. Glenn loved working with people in whatever area he was employed.

He loved returning to his hometown area of Greencastle. He was a longtime member and treasurer of Scott's Mountain Camp aka "the Cabin". He belonged to Fairland Brethren in Christ Church in Cleona. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years Barbara (Steele), Son Edward (companion of Donna Innocent), Son Jonathan husband of Missy (Samus), 4 grandchildren, Olivia, Cameron, Jacob, and Julia Hess.

Viewing will be held Thursday January 2, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A viewing 10 AM - 11 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM on Friday January 3 to be held at Fairland Brethren in Christ Church, 529 W. Penn Ave., Cleona.

His ashes will be buried in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle at the family's convenience.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
