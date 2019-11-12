|
Glenn Knoll
Chambersburg - Glenn W. Knoll, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 12, 2019 at Village Square in Chambersburg, where he had resided for the past year. He was born on February 5, 1927 in Letterkenny Township, Pennsylvania to Howard and Kathryn (Herr) Knoll. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis (Snider) Knoll. They were married on March 8, 1953. Glenn was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marion. He worked most all of his life as a truck driver. He worked for his brother-in-law, Harold Huber, hauling coal, and then was employed by Valley Quarries, Inc. for 21 years, retiring in 1992.
For over 50 years, he was an active member of the Mt. Parnell Lions Club, and was awarded Lion of the Year for 1993-1994 for outstanding service, loyalty, and devotion. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, gardening, mowing his yard, woodworking, traveling, but especially spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his three children: Lucinda J. (wife of Ronald) Wilson of Chambersburg, Rodney G. (husband of Beverly) Knoll of Chambersburg, and Randall H. (husband of Kathryn) Knoll of Greencastle. He also has six grandsons: Lee M. (husband of Kristianne) Knoll of Harrisburg, Christopher R. (husband of Beth) Knoll of Greencastle, Bryan A. (husband of Marsha) Knoll of Chambersburg, Jeremy J. Knoll of Hickory, North Carolina, Jason R. Wilson of Chambersburg, and Samuel B. (husband of Erin) Knoll of New Market, Virginia; and seven great-grandchildren, Sophie, Levi, Camden, Elise, Jonathan, Luca, and Lilyanne. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret E. Huber, Ruth M. Shannon, and Arlene G. (wife of Donald) Graham, all of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and his wife, Glenn was preceded in death by an infant daughter, two brothers, Melvin H. and Donald E. Knoll, and two sisters, Evelyn K. Hoover and Hazel M. Knoll.
Funeral services will be held Friday Nov. 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg with Rev. Denise Horn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019