Glenn Lemaster, Sr.
Fayetteville - Glenn C. Lemaster, Sr., age 80, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born March 1, 1938, in Shippensburg, PA, he was the son of the late Luther S. and Anna Mae Bigler Lemaster.
A United State Army veteran, Mr. Lemaster served honorably from 1956 to 1964. He was a self-employed truck driver for 59 years, retiring in 2009. He was a life member at the VFW Post 1599, AMVETS Post 224, American Legion Post 46, and the 40 and 8 Club, Post 509, all in Chambersburg. He enjoyed country blue grass music, as well as tinkering with old trucks and lawn mowers.
Surviving are his children, Glenn Lemaster, Jr. and wife Carol, of Chambersburg, Julie Corwell and husband Harry (Tom), of Chambersburg, Earl Lemaster of Shippensburg, and Donna Renna of Florida; three grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Miley of Hagerstown, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Shindledecker Lemaster, who passed away in 1967, and three siblings, Dorothy, Russell, and Clarence.
Services for Mr. Lemaster will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences me be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 1, 2019