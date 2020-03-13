|
Glenn Martin Jr.
Mercersburg - Glenn I. Martin Jr., age 67, of Mercersburg, PA , went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening March 10, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. Born April 18, 1952 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn Sr. and Martha (Horst) Martin. He married his wife Debra L. (Dietle) Martin on September 1, 1973.
Glenn was the owner of Martin Millwork Inc. of Mercersburg. He formerly worked at Sam Horst Cabinets, Foremost Industries and Mercersburg Builders.
He was a member of the Mercersburg Mennonite Church. Glenn was a member of the Gideons Southwest Camp, member and former President of the Mercersburg Chamber of Commerce and served on the Cove Valley Camp board. He supported the work of the Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County and was former president of the PTO in the elementary school in Mercersburg. He was a 1970 graduate of James Buchanan High School.
Surviving family are four daughters April Lehman and husband Eric of Greencastle, Anya McMillen and husband Ryan of Pittsburgh, PA, Amelia Mukherjee and husband Neil of Bloomfield, NJ, Aileen Jaynes and husband Stephen of Waynesboro, PA; three brothers, Titus Martin of Amberson, PA, Marcus Martin and Chester Martin both of Mercersburg; five sisters, Hannah Mast of Bladensburg, MD, Julia Wiebe of Glendale AZ, Sylvia Hykes of Chambersburg, Mariann Martin of Mercersburg, Patricia Hege of Greencastle and ten grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday March 16 at 10:00 AM at the Mercersburg Mennonite Church 10060 Buchanan Trail West Mercersburg with Pastors David Possinger and Allen Eshleman officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will received friends at the church on Sunday March 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Mercersburg Mennonite Church 10060 Buchanan Trail West Mercersburg, PA 17236, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County 1502 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to The Gideons 992 Shanks Church Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020