Glenn Robert Cordell, 78, of McConnellsburg, departed this life for the next on February 13, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer.
He was born at Waynesboro Hospital on November 29, 1941, to the late Glenn Alvin and Mary Appleby Cordell and grew up on the Frank Walker farm at Stoufferstown. He is survived by a brother, Leonard (and Nancy) Cordell and their families. He was a graduate of CASHS and Shippensburg University. On August 1, 1964, he married Connie Hunsecker of McConnellsburg. They were blessed with two children, Craig (and Susie) Cordell and Laurel Cordell, and two grandchildren Clay and Emma Cordell. He was a member of Rock Hill Mennonite Church.
Glenn was hired as a business teacher at McConnellsburg High School in 1964 and retired in 1993. In retirement, he lived in Nairobi, Kenya, for nearly four years and used vacation time to travel most of East Africa from Cairo to Cape Town. Returning home, he hosted exchange students from Moldova, Tajikistan and Afghanistan sponsored by the State Department. Earlier his family had hosted three high school students from Venezuela and one from Japan. He enjoyed later visits to meet most of their families.
For many years, he served as secretary for the Fulton County Historical Society, volunteered in their research library and helped start a series of 39 annual booklets. Memorial gifts in Glenn's name may be sent to the Historical Society at P.O. Box 115, McConnellsburg, PA 17233.
Glenn requested a private family funeral with burial at Union Cemetery beside his wife. On Sunday, May 3 a reception for friends will be held in the banquet room of the Historical Society Museum Annex (rear entrance) at 211 Lincoln Way East, McConnellsburg. All are welcome to stop by anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. to enjoy light refreshments, share memories with his family and view the new Street of Local Shops in the museum annex. Casual dress is encouraged.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020