Glenn W. Angle
Chambersburg - Glenn W. Angle, 99, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born December 27, 1919 in Guilford Township PA, the son of the late Vernon T. and Rhoda H. Angle. He attended the Chambersburg public schools and was a graduate of Peirce Business School in Philadelphia. Glenn was a life member of the First United Methodist Church and attended services there for 99 consecutive years; except for four years served in World War II. He participated as a Sunday School teacher for various classes including the Men's Bible Class. He served as a Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Board of Trustees and Financial Campaign Director for the new Christian Education Building, which required 10 campaigns in as many years. He also directed the Communion Stewards and set the Communion Table for his Lord and Savior for 43 years. A veteran of World War II, he served two years in the Tank Destroyers where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. He was a pilot in the US Air Corps during the last two years of the war and was discharged with the rank of Captain. Glenn started business as a partner with his father in the poultry and egg retail/wholesale business. He operated the Lincoln-Mercury automobile dealership with his brothers, Harold and Richard from 1948 to 1950. The Chrysler-Plymouth franchise from 1950 to 1955 and a Pontiac-Cadillac dealership from 1955 to 1977, adding Buick from 1959 to 1977. From 1979 until retirement in 2003, he was a salesman and director for International Marketing Inc. in Chambersburg, selling tire related products for every type of pneumatic tire, both domestically and internationally. He remained on the Board of Directors of IMI until 2019. Glenn was a past Director and President of the Chambersburg YMCA, he served as Financial Campaign Director to build the original YMCA building. He was President and Campaign Director for the United Way Fund, Director of the Children's Aid Society, Chambersburg Hospital, Salvation Army and the Farmers and Merchants Trust Company for 16 years. He also served as President and Director of the Chambersburg Rotary Club. In addition to his late wonderful parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife of over 60 years, Marion Seidel Angle and two sons: Wayne G. and Glenn V. Angle; brother, Richard C. Angle; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Norman Horn. Surviving are two sons: Douglas L. Angle and wife Catherine; two granddaughters, Laura and Alena Angle, all from Bridgewater, NJ; Mark R. Angle and his wife Kathryn of Lancaster, PA; three granddaughters: Kimberly Angle, Oakland, CA, Kelly Angle, Denver CO and Kristen Feiser and husband, John; great granddaughter Kailyn Feiser, Tuscaloosa Ala. and my very close brother Harold H Angle, 96. We never lived more than three blocks from each other in Chambersburg over our entire lives except for our years in World War II. His lovely wife Donna died in 2004. He is also survived by 3 nieces and 5 nephews. Service will be at 11 AM Sat. Oct. 19 in the First United Methodist Church, 225 S. 2nd St. Chambersburg with the Rev. Diane Salter and Rev. Catherine Boileau officiating. There will be visitation with the family from 10-11 AM and a reception following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church 225 S. 2nd Street Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Chambersburg YMCA, 570 E. McKinley Street Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019