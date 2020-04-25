|
|
Gloria Diane Zeigler
Carlisle, PA - Gloria Diane Zeigler, 69, of Carlisle, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after spending a wonderful day with her family laughing, eating, and enjoying herself. Born Monday, June 12, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Herbert M. Kriner and Isabel R. Rhone Smith. Gloria was a person who lived to help and take care of others. She was a homemaker, waitress, and caregiver. She loved her family more than anything. She was sassy, full of life, and one of the biggest HUGGERS you'd ever meet. Gloria was a Christian who took comfort in knowing she would be reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. Ending everything with, "I love you forever and always." She is survived by two daughters, Carroll Diane (Bryan Galloway) Zeigler and Cassandra Lorraine (Edward) Jeffries; grandchildren, Kyle Duncan Jeffries and Kendra Annaleise (fiancé Grant Corwell) Jeffries; honorary granddaughter, Brooke Anne Lindsey; great granddaughter, Evelynn Nirvana Jeffries; siblings, Anna "Cathy" Kriner, John Kriner, Jeffrey Noble, Debra Mellott Clevenger and Sharon Horst Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert Carroll Zeigler, who died June 30, 2018; one son, Robert Bryan Zeigler, who died March 15, 2017; two brothers, Herbert "June" Kriner who died September 10, 2003; and Lester "Butch" Kriner who died July 14, 1974, and one sister, Shirley Foust who died August 8, 2014. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020