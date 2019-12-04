Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Scott Obituary
Gloria J. Scott

Fayetteville, PA - Gloria J. Scott, age 77, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 21, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Lorraine Bowman Scott.

Mrs. Scott worked as a hairstylist and as a housekeeper for a number of years. She enjoyed playing BINGO, yard sales, photography, and music, especially Elvis.

Surviving are three daughters, Jacqueline Davey of Chambersburg, PA, Kelly Carpenter (husband Eric) of Chambersburg, PA, and Scarlett Scott of Chambersburg, PA; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, John Scott (wife Glenda) and Bonnie Miller (husband Jerry).

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Phil Foster will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Norland Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -