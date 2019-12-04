|
Gloria J. Scott
Fayetteville, PA - Gloria J. Scott, age 77, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 21, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Lorraine Bowman Scott.
Mrs. Scott worked as a hairstylist and as a housekeeper for a number of years. She enjoyed playing BINGO, yard sales, photography, and music, especially Elvis.
Surviving are three daughters, Jacqueline Davey of Chambersburg, PA, Kelly Carpenter (husband Eric) of Chambersburg, PA, and Scarlett Scott of Chambersburg, PA; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, John Scott (wife Glenda) and Bonnie Miller (husband Jerry).
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Phil Foster will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Norland Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019