Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Shippensburg Christian Fellowship
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Shippensburg Christian Fellowship
10600 Blind Lane
Shippensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynn Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynn A. Walker Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glynn A. Walker Jr. Obituary
Glynn A. Walker, Jr.

Saint Thomas - Glynn A. Walker, Jr. age 77, of Saint Thomas, passed away Friday, September27, 2019 at his home. He loved to be at his heavenly home. He was born Thursday, October 2, 1941 in Springfield AR, the son of the late Glynn A. Walker Sr. and Bennie F. (Mayo) Shatzer.

Glynn worked for HJ Heinz Company and later on worked for James River Corporation for 38 years. Spending time with family and friends and his pets was very special to him. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and woodworking. Glynn was a member at Grace Haven Mennonite Church in Lemasters, PA.

He is survived by his wife, Sally (Bricker) Walker. He is also survived by one daughter, Tina Walker of Saint Thomas, PA; one daughter-in-law, Monica Walker of Shippensburg; one granddaughter, Amber Walker of Shippensburg; three sisters, Glynnette Kepner of St. Thomas (Quincy), Minta Hessler of Chambersburg and Charlotte Stowers of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Clint Atwood Walker; one sister, Carla Baltimore and one brother, Michael Witmer, Sr.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2 at Shippensburg Christian Fellowship, 10600 Blind Lane, Shippensburg, PA with Pastors Mark Stoltzfus and Elijah Yoder officiating. Friends may receive from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now