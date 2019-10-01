|
|
Glynn A. Walker, Jr.
Saint Thomas - Glynn A. Walker, Jr. age 77, of Saint Thomas, passed away Friday, September27, 2019 at his home. He loved to be at his heavenly home. He was born Thursday, October 2, 1941 in Springfield AR, the son of the late Glynn A. Walker Sr. and Bennie F. (Mayo) Shatzer.
Glynn worked for HJ Heinz Company and later on worked for James River Corporation for 38 years. Spending time with family and friends and his pets was very special to him. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and woodworking. Glynn was a member at Grace Haven Mennonite Church in Lemasters, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Sally (Bricker) Walker. He is also survived by one daughter, Tina Walker of Saint Thomas, PA; one daughter-in-law, Monica Walker of Shippensburg; one granddaughter, Amber Walker of Shippensburg; three sisters, Glynnette Kepner of St. Thomas (Quincy), Minta Hessler of Chambersburg and Charlotte Stowers of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Clint Atwood Walker; one sister, Carla Baltimore and one brother, Michael Witmer, Sr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2 at Shippensburg Christian Fellowship, 10600 Blind Lane, Shippensburg, PA with Pastors Mark Stoltzfus and Elijah Yoder officiating. Friends may receive from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 1, 2019