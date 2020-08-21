Gordon Luther Loucks
Reedsville - Gordon Luther Loucks, 92, of Reedsville, passed away at 2:22 a.m. on Friday August 21, 2020 at William Penn Nursing and Rehbilitation Center, Lewistown.
Born May 22, 1928 in Mount Pleasant, he was the son of the late Howard F. "Ted" Loucks and Florence M. "Tillie" (Hake) Loucks.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by the love of his life, his loving wife, Hannah E. (Lukens) Loucks, and a brother, Jay Herbert "Herb" Loucks.
Gordon is survived by his children, Susan Freeman, of Souderton, Alice Marsh and husband William, of Greencastle, and Daniel Loucks, and wife Tracy (Groninger) Loucks, of Lewistown; Grandchildren, Elizabeth Ford, and husband Charles, William Marsh and wife Angel, Sarah String and husband David, Amanda Chiarot and husband Paul, and Lindsay Bailor and fiancé Daniel Hull, and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Gordon was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewistown, where he was involved in the church choir for many years. He loved Barbershop harmony. Along with three other local men, Gordy sang bass in a quartet. He also sang in the Chorus of The Blue Juniata. He was a member of S.P.E.B.S.O.S.A., he also played trombone in the Lewistown Elk's Band. From his 1948 Buick convertible to the luxury of his 1978 Mercury Marquis, Gordy's love for the automobile was unmatched. He was employed and later owned and operated Howard C. Kline Inc. (NAPA autoparts) for over 60 years.
The Reverend Allen Hulslander will conduct services which will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of The Barr Funeral Home Inc. & Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.barrfh.com
.
Gordon's family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring staff of The William Penn Nursing Home and his minister Pastor Allen Hulslander.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Main St., Lewistown, PA.
Our mother and father after 69 years of marriage on August 18th are together again. Never to be separated.
The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord lift his countenance upon you; and give you peace. The Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious unto you. Amen.