Grace Barbara Wratchford
Menno Haven - Grace Barbara Wratchford of Menno Haven, Chambersburg passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the age of 84. Barbara was dedicated as a loving wife and caretaker to her husband Dwight of 45 years who survives her. She leaves behind a son Ryan Wratchford, his wife Paige, and grandchildren Willow and Maxwell Wratchford who deeply loved their Mom and Grandma.
Barbara was the sister of Gladys and Reinhardt Ohnsorge of Stratford, Ontario; Dorothy and Howard Burkholder of Edmonton, Alberta; Mervin and Marjorie Roth of New Hamburg, Ontario; Doug Roth of Hickson, Ontario; and Richard and Diane Roth of Bright, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents Christian and Priscilla Roth, brothers Laverne Roth and Delmer Roth, sisters-in-law Diane Roth and Nelda Roth.
As a woman of profound faith, she dedicated her life to the Lord Jesus Christ who was the savior and guiding light of her life. After attending Ontario Mennonite Bible Institute and obtaining a social work degree at Eastern Mennonite College, she embarked on an altruistic career. She loved helping those less fortunate than herself as a volunteer through Mennonite Voluntary Service in Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia for two years after college. Leaving her career on hold, she sacrificially stayed at home to raise her son and became a truly wonderful homemaker and hostess to visitors. Later, she returned to social work helping seniors and troubled youth in Martinsburg WV. She was a part of Chambersburg Mennonite Church and Menno Haven retirement community which she thoroughly enjoyed up to the end of her life.
Quilting, sewing, embroidery, knitting, baking, painting, stamp collecting, hiking, flower and vegetable gardening were some of her passions in life. She was always busy completing a project or activity which in some way would add exquisite beauty to God's creation. Her skills, dedication, and most of all love will be truly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at Menno Haven Brookview Chapel on Friday January 31 at 1PM. She will be placed to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Old Fields WV. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Menno Haven.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020