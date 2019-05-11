|
Grace Brown Staley
Chambersburg - Grace Brown Staley, 98, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Chambers Pointe Menno Haven after a brief illness.
Grace and her twin sister, Marjorie, were born in Ottawa, Canada, on June 1, 1920, to Steven M. Brown and Hannah M. Brown. The Brown family eventually moved to Amsterdam, NY, where Grace met and married Ernest A. Staley on June 10, 1948. They made their home in Mercersburg, PA, where Ernest had a more than 60 year career at The Mercersburg Academy.
A graduate of Russell Sage College in Troy, NY, Grace was actively involved in life at the Academy: member of the faculty women's club, paper back bookstore proprietor, birthday cake baker, and ESL tutor. Grace was also an enthusiastic gardener and talented seamstress, sewing and hand smocking one of a kind girls dresses.
Later in life, Grace became serious about water color painting, depicting local landscapes such as Mt. Parnell, and floral still life. She began reducing her water colors to fit note cards, treasured by friends and family. An avid supporter of the local library's expansion efforts, Grace donated her cards to be sold at the Fendrick Library in Mercersburg, ultimately raising $3,000 for the library building fund.
Grace, or Ackie as she is loving known to her family, was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children, Margaret Sehon of Winston-Salem, NC, and Scott Staley of Greencastle, PA, four grandchildren, Kate, Scott, Jenn and Kyle, six great grandchildren and sister, Ann Spaulding of Sarasota, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie, brothers Angus, Donald and Alan, and husband Ernest.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at the Menno Haven Brookview Chapel at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fendrick Library in Mercersburg, PA. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Menno Haven Chambers Pointe and Grane Hospice for the loving care provided to Grace and her family during her final days.
Published in Public Opinion on May 11, 2019