Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
Grace C. Frounfelter


1917 - 2019
Grace C. Frounfelter Obituary
Grace C. Frounfelter

Chambersburg - Grace C. Frounfelter, 102, passed away February 16, 2019. Born February 5, 1917, in Littlestown, PA, daughter of the late Irvin and Bessie Stonesifer.

She and her husband Allen owned and operated the Western Auto Store in downtown Chambersburg for many years. Later she worked at Letterkenny (Building 10). She was independent, hard working, and loving.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Barton (Carl) and Brenda Tobias (Marvin); grandchildren, John Barton (Amy), Ronald Barton, Michael Fetterolf (Julie), Samantha Corvino (Jason), and Michael Tobias (Larissa); and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers, Frank, Richard, and George.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's UCC church on March 12th. Visitation will be from 10-11 am followed by the service. Contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 28, 2019
