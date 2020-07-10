Grace G. Pace
Chambersburg - Grace G. Pace, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Irwin, PA on October 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Harry A. and Ivaleen K. Glunt.
Grace started her working career at Westinghouse as a programmer. She shared her love of sewing through her ownership of a Stretch & Sew store in York, PA selling sewing machines, sewing essentials and teaching sewing classes. She retired from CitiBank in the customer service department in Chambersburg, PA.
She was an avid quilter and a member of the Chambersburg Quilt Guild, as well as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John E. Pace, Sr. and is survived by her two sons, John Pace, II of Chambersburg and Jeff Pace of Fredricksburg, VA; a sister, Ruth Kerstetter and a brother, Harry Glunt, both of Edinboro, PA; 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 225 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Steven Livermore officiating.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, PA and the Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Mechanicsburg, PA will be handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
.
We ask that visitors use the 2nd Street entrance and wear a mask while inside the church.