Grace Hull

Grace HullChambersburg -Grace Lazell Hull, 94, of Chambersburg died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Brookview Nursing Center. She was born July 8, 1926 in Plainfield, NJ, daughter of the late Dorothy and John Hull Jr. Grace began piano lessons at age five. At seven she composed her first piece, a lullaby. In her teens she realized her hands were too small to achieve her goal of becoming a concert pianist. Nevertheless, she continued to play, graduating from Juilliard School of Music in 1953 with a B.S. degree in piano. She established a teaching studio in Scotch Plains, NJ. Her students regularly won high scores in competitions sponsored by the New Jersey Music Educators Association in which Grace held membership. During summers she practiced her gifts of composition and improvisation as accompanist for a modern dance group in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. In 1955 Grace moved to Chambersburg to be near her brother, John, and his family. Grace was a member of St. John's U.C.C. 1955-2009; a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2009 to present and a member of the choir at both churches. She was also a member of the Haiku Society of America and the Pennsylvania Poetry Society. Her interests included gardening, volunteering her piano improvisations for Menno Haven exercise classes, writing Haiku and other poetry, and walking her dog, Muffy. Grace is survived by a brother, John M. Hull 3rd (wife Nancy); nephews Michael (wife Jan); Stephen (wife Susan); step niece Lucinda Lombardo; step nephew Brian Kump (wife Jennifer); and eight grand nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Dr, St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way E, both of Chambersburg, PA 17202 or Menno Haven Retirement Community, 2011 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201.