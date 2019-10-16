|
Grace Viola (Baker) Wagner
Mason, MI - Grace Viola (Baker) Wagner, 88, went peacefully to be with the Lord October 15, 2019 at Green Acres in Mason, MI where she had resided for 10 months. Born April 10, 1931 in Chambersburg, she was daughter to Merle and Velva (Faust) Baker. Her husband Roy F. Wagner preceded her in death in 1987.
Grace is survived by her daughter Jody (Steve) Malson, and her grandson Jeremy (Nicole) and great-granddaughter Katherine Grace (named after her great-grandma), and grandson Tyler (Ashley), great-grandson Graham and great-granddaughter Parker Malson. She is also survived by one sister Ruth Shafer along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from CASHS in 1949, she was employed at the former Stanley Co., United Telephone Co., then as a lunch lady at Faust Jr. High for many years.
Early in life, Grace was part of Salem UM Church and enjoyed singing with her sisters. After marriage, she was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Brethren. Most recently, her church home was Greenvillage Church of God.
Grace loved to be home. She lived where she and Roy had started their life together on Cumberland Highway for as long as she was able. She was always ready to help others, and her life was always full of dear friends. She will be missed.
On Saturday, October 19, there will be a 10am memorial service at Greenvillage Church of God, 5164 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Matt Tosten will officiate.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019