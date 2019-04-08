|
Gregory A. Rosenberry
Fannettsburg - Gregory A. Rosenberry, 64, of Fannettsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019, as a result of complications following a stem cell transplant. Born in Chambersburg on January 10, 1955, Greg was a son of the late Glenn and Lucille Traxler Rosenberry.
He graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1972. In 1977 he joined the U.S. Army and continued his military career in the Army National Guard in the aviation field until 1990. Greg worked in the family business, Rosenberry Brothers Lumber where he was secretary, director, and shareholder. He was the president and general partner of Rosenberry Family Limited Partnership and owner of Tri-Valley Forestry. He was a member of Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church where he served for years as a Trustee. Greg was a member of the American Legion Post 232 for 38 years, serving as first vice commander until his passing. For the past 23 years, Greg served as a director for Orrstown Bank. One of his greatest accomplishments was starting the Fannett-Metal Education Foundation to which he served as Chairman. Greg belonged to the Forty and Eight club for 25 years and was a life-time member of the Amvets. A strong passion for the game of basketball, Greg coached at Fannett-Metal over a span for 30 years at every level: elementary, junior high, and varsity. His hobbies and interests include playing slow pitch softball for many teams in his early years, going to car shows, hunting and spending time at his cabin with family and friends, collecting beer memorabilia, vacationing with his wife and reading military history books. His most cherished hobby was his classic mustang car collection.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Denise whom he married in 1991; his son Connor, age 25; brothers Gary (wife Sandy) and Gardner (fiancé Annette); niece Stacey (husband Larry); nephew Troy (wife Sue); great nephews Brady, Sawyer, Christopher, Levi, and Logan; and great niece Katlynn.
Denise wishes to express her gratitude to Dr. Tracy DeGreen and Dr. David Claxton for their endless care, support, and professionalism in treating Greg's illnesses. A very special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Hershey Medical Center for their kindness, compassion, and love they have shown our family. A celebration of Greg's life will take place at a later date in the gymnasium at Fannett-Metal High School.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Richards. Burial with military honors will be private. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. There will be no viewing the day of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fannett-Metal Education Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Willow Hill, PA 17271 or of Central PA, 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019