Gregory Fickes Obituary
Shippensburg - Gregory E. Fickes, 48, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. Born June 2, 1971 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John R. Fickes, Sr. and Shirley Jane Gipe Lindsay.

Greg was employed as a mason with Ralph A. Tolbert Masonry, Inc. in Chambersburg for 30 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 2500 in Shippensburg. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and racing.

He is survived by his daughter, Tori Fickes of Chambersburg; six siblings, Vickie L. Shaffer (Dennis, Sr.) of Orrstown, Wanda J. Scott of Chambersburg, John R. Fickes (Glenda) of Shippensburg, Cheryl A. Wells of Shippensburg, Karen D. Simmons of Harrisburg, and Stephanie A Hoffman of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas E. Fickes; nephew, Michael "Toby" Shaffer; and brother-in-law, Nick Hoffman.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 6 to May 7, 2020
