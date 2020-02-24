|
|
Gregory L. Sprow
Gregory L. Sprow, 63, passed away on Friday, February 21st, 2020, at his home. Born in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Earnest D. & Esther L. Sprow. He was a 1974 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He was employed at Landis Threading Systems, in Waynesboro, PA as a machinist for many years. He enjoyed sports cars, golf, fishing, spending time with his diner friends, and his family.
Gregory is survived by his father, Earnest 'Dan' Sprow, mother, Esther Sprow, of Fayetteville, PA, sister Pamela Jamison and husband Wayne, of Fayetteville, PA, and sister Kimberly Sprow of Ronan, MT, daughter Ronna Butler and husband Chad, son, Chase Sprow (both of Chambersburg, PA), as well as his grandchildren, Brycen and Baylee. Gregory is preceded in death by his eldest sister, Brenda L. Kelley, nephew Shon W. Jamison and brother in law Raymond M. Kelley.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Chambersburg Baptist Church, 750 South 6th Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Memorial donations may be made to Chambersburg Baptist Church, 750 South 6th Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020