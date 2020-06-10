Gregory Taylor
Fayetteville - Gregory Dean Taylor, 60, of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 31, 1959 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Harry Taylor and Genevieve O'Donnell Taylor.
Greg was most recently employed at Dymond Enterprises. He had previously been employed at Hennessy Products in Chambersburg and as an IT specialist with Regency Thermographers which later became Taylor Corporation.
Greg was never one to complain. He went out of his way endlessly to take care of his family and his wife's family. He enjoyed golfing, boating, grilling and music. Greg loved being with his family, doing outdoor projects and also loved to work.
In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Lee Dymond Taylor, whom he married on October 26, 1985; two children, Ryan Taylor and Devyn Schooley (Elliott), both of Fayetteville; three siblings, Larry Taylor (Cindy) of Spring Run, Linda Dunkle of Chambersburg, and David Taylor (Janet) of NC; his mother-in-law, Nancy Lee Dymond of Fayetteville; and brother-in-law, David Laverne Dymond (Laurie) of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Laverne "Sonny" Dymond; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Dunkle.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.