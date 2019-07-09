|
|
Gretchen Davies Kitts
Newville - Gretchen Davies Kitts, 90, passed away on July 3, 2019 at her home in Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA.
The daughter of the late Thomas Hayden Davies and Gretchen Davies, Gretchen was predeceased by husband Alfred and children Peter, David and Katherine. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Jenny Kitts; daughter Amy Lienert; brother Thomas Davies; and three grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, and Markus.
Gretchen was born on August 6, 1928 to a military family, and lived as a child in Honolulu during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She met her future husband, Alfred "Bud" Kitts, in China, where he and her father were both stationed, and they married in Athens, GA in 1949. For the next 27 years, she supported her husband, a U.S. Army Artillery Officer, living at various posts throughout the United States, raising five children, and supporting a variety of military auxiliary functions. Upon Bud's retirement in 1976, he and Gretchen moved to a farm in Newville where they raised thoroughbred horses and quite a few collies. Additionally, the couple developed the equestrian program at Wilson College in Chambersburg with Gretchen playing an integral role as both a riding instructor and guidance counselor.
A dedicated wife and mother with a gracious sense of humor, Gretchen was a loyal friend and the life of any party. She will be fondly remembered for her volunteer work at thrift shops, her enthusiasm for bridge, and her love of "the usual suspects" wine club dinners. Deeply committed to her faith, Gretchen was a cornerstone of her church for many years.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 206 East Burd Street in Shippensburg on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow in the Church's parish hall. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery the following week. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Egger Funeral Home in Newville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Public Opinion on July 9, 2019