Gwen Wildeson
Chambersburg - Gwen Wildeson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away at home while surrounded by her family on November 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 12, 1948 in Shady Grove, PA to Erma and Alvin Harshman.
Gwen was considered the pillar and foundation of her family and was a deeply devoted wife and mother to her five children. God, family and country were the most important things in her life. Gwen was firm and steadfast in her Christian faith and passed her faith down to her children. She taught them to pray for others, read their bible and give to the Lord's work and missions.
Gwen graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School in 1966 and worked at Stanley Co. for 7 years. She was a life-long farmer and loved working with livestock. After marriage in 1971, she and her husband farmed in the Grindstone Hill area of Chambersburg, PA.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rodger Wildeson of Chambersburg, sister Norma Robinson of Greencastle, brother Dennis Harshman of Greencastle and her five children, Jacob of LaSalle, IL, Jessi (Jones) of Oxford, CT, Abram of Chambersburg, Isaac of San Jose, CA and Joshua of Chambersburg and her five grandchildren Adam, Kaleen, Luke, Noah and Levi.
The Funeral service will be held at Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 South Washington Street, Greencastle on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. George Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Grindstone Hill cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Gwen requested contributions be given to Cancer Research or Christian missions. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019