Gwendolyn Jones-Gordon
Chambersburg Gwendolyn Massey-Jones-Gordon, 65, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Wintergarden, FL, went Home to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, at her home while surrounded by her family. Born on July 29, 1954 in Wintergarden, FL, she was a daughter of the late K.C. and Annie Mae Massey.
Gwen was a Registered Nurse in the Behavior Health Department of Chambersburg Hospital for over 35 years, and a lifetime member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert Gordon; six children, Charlie Jones Jr. of Carlisle, Latraverick S., Broderick L., Shalonda Yvette Jones, Ryan M., and Annietria Lynn Jones, all of Chambersburg; siblings Frederick, Frankie, Joyce, Shaun, Rhett, Barbara, Kathleen, and Patricia; 28 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles C. Jones Sr. on July 21, 1986, and 2 brothers, Carl and Kenneth.
Her funeral service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with viewing one hour prior. Her brother, the Rev. Frankie Massey will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 31, 2019