Gwendolyn Ruth Henneberger
Gwendolyn Ruth Henneberger

Gwendolyn Ruth Henneberger, wife of Norman A. "Hennie" Henneberger (deceased), passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. at the age of 88 at her daughter's home in Melbourne, Florida. Gwennie was born in Chambersburg on March 24, 1932 and was the daughter of Norman Stambaugh and Ruth A. (Nye) Stambaugh Summers. She attended the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was a member of the band graduating in 1951. After graduation Gwennie was a housewife but worked several part-time jobs; her favorite being with American Greeting Cards. In her later years, Gwennie participated with the Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County. She was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren. Gwennie enjoyed time with her friends, neighbors, and family; especially at Christmas where she would annually create a feast of king crab legs and steamed shrimp. She will be missed.

Gwennie is survived by her two children, Gina L. (William) Summers and Eric D. (Kerry) Henneberger; two grandchildren, Jake and Tyler (Summer) Summers; and one great-grandchild, Tallulah "Lu" Summers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Health First Foundation, 1350 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901; website: https://hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm.




Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
