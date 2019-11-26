|
H. Alicia Bishop
Chamberburg - H. Alicia Bishop , 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 25, 2019 at The Shook Home.. She was born on September 7, 1933 in Saluvia, Pennsylvania to the late Guy and Helen (Lowery) Deshong .
Alicia is survived by her husband Larry Bishop of Chambersburg; daughters Mitzi Jo Heckman (wife of Robert) of Chambersburg and Billie Jo Robinson (wife of James) of Mercersbug. She is also survived by a sister, Claire Hollinshead (wife Connie); grandchildren Kaylia Austin, Mishey Hammond (wife of James), Jake Bishop, Joel Robinson, Jarred Robinson and great grandchildren Ayden, Isaac, Maesin, Layla, Blake, Ladon and Kamden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by infant great grandson, James Robinson.
Alicia enjoyed her cats and thought the world of The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter. She loved country music, especially Johnny Cash and cherished her Monte Carlo.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in Chambersburg on Saturday, November 30th at 10 AM. Funeral services will be held directly following at 11 AM with Robert Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family request omission of flowers and requests donations to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019