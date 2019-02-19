|
|
H. Eugene Burkholder
Shippensburg - H. Eugene "Burky" Burkholder, age 82 of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Harrisburg. He was born Thursday, September 3, 1936 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Harold W. and Helen M. (Carbaugh) Burkholder.
He retired from the trucking industry and worked as a custodian for the Dauphin County School District. Eugene enjoyed attending and watching sprint car racing at the old Silver Spring Raceway in Carlisle.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 33 years, Carolyn V. (Hartman) Burkholder, two daughters, Lori (Hornbaker) Roche and her husband, Richard of Hagerstown and Betsy (Cook) Bishop and her husband, Don of Milford, NH, son, Stacy Burkholder and his significant other, Kim Hany of Bloomington, IL and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa S. Burkholder and three brothers, Gary Gruver, Calvin Eutzy and David Burkholder, Sr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23 at First Assembly of God Church, 420 Baltimore Rd., Shippensburg, PA. Interment will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at the family's discretion at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene's name to , National Headquarters, 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 19, 2019