H. Roger Acton
Chambersburg - H. Roger Acton, 77, of Chambersburg and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late George and Mary A. (Burge) Acton. Roger was a graduate of the Philipsburg High School, a 1965 graduate of Clarion University and received a Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. After teaching a year in Florida, he taught American History at Faust Junior High School in Chambersburg for 29 years. He was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg and a member of the PA Association of School Retirees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret J. "Peggy" Barnes and her husband John. He is survived by several cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA, on Wednesday, October 28 at 1pm with Rev. Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating. Friends will be received from 12 to 1pm. Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion University, 840 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to a charity of one's choice
. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com