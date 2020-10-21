1/
H. Roger Acton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Roger Acton

Chambersburg - H. Roger Acton, 77, of Chambersburg and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late George and Mary A. (Burge) Acton. Roger was a graduate of the Philipsburg High School, a 1965 graduate of Clarion University and received a Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. After teaching a year in Florida, he taught American History at Faust Junior High School in Chambersburg for 29 years. He was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg and a member of the PA Association of School Retirees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret J. "Peggy" Barnes and her husband John. He is survived by several cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA, on Wednesday, October 28 at 1pm with Rev. Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating. Friends will be received from 12 to 1pm. Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion University, 840 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved