H. Vivian Shetter
Chambersburg - H. Vivian Shetter, 90, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Born October 20, 1928 in Orrstown, she was a daughter of the late Samuel C. and Ada Jewel McNair Garnes. Her beloved husband, Jack S. Shetter, preceded her in death on March 7, 1997. Vivian spent most of her life making a home for her family. She enjoyed gardening, watching the Baltimore Orioles and decorating her home.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherrie McCleary and Sally Shetter, both of Chambersburg; grandson, Anthony Evans of Chambersburg; three sisters, Joan Harvey, Marian "Mitzi" Campbell, and Doris "Dorie" Sollenberger. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Higgins and Robert Garnes.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
