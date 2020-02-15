|
|
Hammond Clyde
Fayetteville - Clyde E. Hammond, 79, of Fayetteville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at home. He was born March 5, 1940 in Orbisonia, PA, the son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Miley) Hammond. Clyde was a heavy equipment operator for Fayetteville Contractors, Fayetteville, PA. Clyde operated heavy equipment from the age of 17. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. Surviving are his wife, Mary Hammond; a son, Edward (Cynthia) Hammond; a grandson, Jonathan Hammond; and two great grandchildren, River and Logan Hammond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings: Henry Hammond, Dorothy Jenkins, Carl Miley and Charles Miley. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020