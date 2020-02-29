|
Harold E. Talhelm, Jr., 82, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital after courageously battling COPD for several years. Born November 16, 1937 in Hanover, PA, he was a son of the late Harold E. Talhelm, Sr., and Doris BeMiller Talhelm.
A United States Army Veteran, Harold served honorably from 1954-1957. Following his service, he worked as plant manager for J. Schoeneman in Chambersburg, then as plant manager at London Fog Clothing in Boonsboro, MD. He then worked as the co-owner and operator of Talhelm's Gas Station alongside his brothers, for 38 years, before retiring in 2018. An avid sports fan, he loved baseball and football, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed collecting antiques, playing cards, and traveling to Hawaii, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Brenda Forbes Talhelm, whom he married on Valentine's Day of 1979; his children, Sherry Talhelm , Harold "Bud" Talhelm, III, and step-son Erik Perviance; granddaughter Lauren Michelle Smith and step-granddaughter Kirstin Perviance; three great grandchildren; and siblings Gerald "Jack", John, Frank, Jill and Gregory. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean and Marian.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at
www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020