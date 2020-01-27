Services
Shippensburg - Harold G. Nenninger, age 91, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Green Ridge Village. He was born Monday, June 18, 1928 in Shippensburg, the son of the late George and Sabina A. (Piper) Nenninger.

Harold was formerly employed as an electrician at Dickinson College for 18 years. He attended Friendship Baptist Church near Stoughstown. He was a member of Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post 223 and Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post 6168 in Shippensburg.

Harold was a jack of all trades. He had a passion for woodworking. He built a Conestoga Wagon for his family from scratch. He also built pastoral chairs for several churches. In addition to woodworking, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He served in the US Army during the Korea War. He served in Co B 5th RCT.

He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Janet L. (Rosenberry) Nenninger. He is also survived by one daughter, Donna A. and husband, Michael Goshorn of Dry Run; three sons, Gary O. Nenninger of Shippensburg, Randall G. and wife, Betty Nenninger of Newburg, Brian L. Nenninger of Newville; five grandchildren, and five-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters, Anna Wingert and Laura Meyers and two brothers, Walter Nenninger and Roy Nenninger.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 30 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. Richard Black officiating. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of services. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
