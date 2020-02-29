|
Harold L. Coder, Jr.
Fayetteville - Harold L. "Code" Coder, Jr., 86, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in his home, while surrounded by his family. Born on March 26, 1933 in Naugatuck, CT, he was the son of the late Harold LeRoy Coder and Jennie Louise Farnwalt Coder.
Harold attended the former Chambersburg High School, and he then went to work with his father at the former H.L. Coder & Son Heating and Plumbing in Chambersburg. Other jobs would lead him to NAPA Autoparts, where he held various sales positions during his career until his retirement. He was a Methodist and he was a former member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599, Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46, Hume McNeil Byers AmVets Post 224, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842, the Marine Corps League and the Chambersburg Club. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and playing golf.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Lindy (Lowman) Coder, whom he married on March 2, 1990; two children, Harold L. "Took" Coder III (wife Cindy) of Fayetteville and Jan Jackson (Gary Brown) of Virginia Beach; one sister, Beverly Wilson (husband Ken) of Delray Beach, FL; five grandchildren, TJ, Luke, Craig, Jenny and Tommy; sister-in-law Sandie, brother-in-law Bill (wife Jennifer); and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy, and his daughter, Emily.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am - 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. The memorial service will follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Rick Noll officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020