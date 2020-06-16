Harold Strock

Harold StrockChambersburg - Harold L. Strock, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born January 6, 1927 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Helen Foreman Strock. Harold earned his diploma from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School on May 3, 2002. He served with the US Navy Seabees during WWII. A mason by trade, Harold worked as a supervisor at the Tuscarora tunnel on the Pennsylvania turnpike from 1958 - 1966. He was then employed as the caretaker at Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg, retiring after 26 ½ years. After retiring he worked as a collector for the Public Opinion. He was a member of Moose Lodge #842, Detrich-Brechbill Post 612 American Legion, the Franklin Fire Company, and AARP. He enjoyed hunting and going to sales. His wife, Cleo I. Cutchall Strock, whom he married December 5, 1951, preceded him in death on January 20, 1997.He is survived by his son, Adam Jay Strock and wife Betty of Chambersburg; three granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Frey and Pamalee Snyder.The family will be having a Life Celebration Saturday, June 27, from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the Franklin Fire Hall, 158 W King St, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Franklin Fire Hall, 158 W. King St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.