Harold Leroy Gutshall
Shippensburg - Harold Leroy Gutshall, 92, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Green Ridge Village, Newville. He was born on January 30, 1928, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Elmer D. and Sylvia T. (Durff) Gutshall. Harold was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, enlisting on June 7, 1945 and honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class, on July 27, 1946 after serving on the NTC Bainbridge MD. Harold was employed at the former Marden Clothing Co., retiring as a supervisor. He attended the Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church, Chambersburg, was also a Stephen Ministry Leader and Counselor, and a member of the Serendipity Singles at Camp Joy El in Greencastle. Harold was very community minded and took great delight in being an emcee at local talent shows, organizing parades, and providing picnics for several area singles groups. For many years, he worked at the Shippensburg Community Fair to earn money in order to provide playground equipment for children in Cleversburg. In his free time, Harold enjoyed working in his flower gardens, going to the beach, and hanging out at the Minnequa Social Club. He is survived by four children, Cheryl "Sherry" Wenger, Carol Helm, A. Dean Gutshall and wife Ellen, and Beverly Myers and husband Ron all of Shippensburg; six grandchildren, Dawn Osterman, Shawn Wenger, Greg Helm, Adam Gutshall, Alan Gutshall, and Robyn Foster; twelve great grandchildren, Rylee and Eyan Osterman, Wyatt Wenger, Shaine Helm, Marshall, Caden, Ava, and Emmet Gutshall, Haley and Olivia Gutshall, and Hayden and Noah Foster; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy G. Fahnestock and Greggie G. Mills. His graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Cleversburg Cemetery. Pastor Garry Culler will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg. Viewing will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church at 2509 Black Gap Road Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
