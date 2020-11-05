1/
Harold Leroy Slothour
Harold Leroy Slothour

Slothour-Harold Leroy, son of Clarence A. and Ruth E. (Royer) Slothour, was born on September 23, 1937. Following a brief encounter with the Covid-19 virus, he passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital on November 4, 2020, at 83 years old. Harold was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, within the Browns Mill congregation and served as a minister and Elder in the Church for over 50 years. He was a lifelong farmer near Marion, PA.

Harold is survived by his wife, Laura L. (Benedict) Slothour. They have been married for over 60 years. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Hazel M. Slothour of Chambersburg; a daughter, Donna I. (Mark) Garber of Waynesboro; sons, John D. (Elizabeth) Slothour of Knob Noster, MO and Jesse H. (Megan) Slothour of Chambersburg; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel C. Slothour on February 22, 2018; a great-grandson, Joseph E. Garber of April 9, 2019; and a sister, Helen L. Slothour on September 10, 1961. He was the last of his immediate family.

A funeral service, with the home brethren officiating, will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Browns Mill Meetinghouse on Grindstone Hill Road, Chambersburg. As a measure of social distancing, there will be a walk-through viewing for family and friends on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the meetinghouse. Interment will follow the funeral at the Browns Mill Cemetery, near Kauffman, PA. The family wishes to omit flowers.




Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
